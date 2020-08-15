Ignoring Palestinian, Turkey Criticizes UAE-Israel Deal

Istanbul, MINA – Turkey criticizes the recent agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel as ignoring the wishes of the Palestinian people.

“The UAE is pursuing secret ambitions over the United States’ illegitimate plans. They are ignoring Palestinian wishes,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday.

The ministry expressed support for the Palestinian people and leadership for their rejection of the controversial deal.

Turkey also expressed concern about the UAE which wants to unilaterally abolish the Arab Peace Plan.

In the statement, the ministry stressed that the UAE government does not have the authority to negotiate with Israel on behalf of Palestine without the consent of the Palestinian people and government.

“We will not forget and forgive the hypocritical attitude of the UAE which tried to make the agreement a pretext of sacrifice for Palestine. Whereas, in fact, it is a betrayal of the Palestinian cause for its own sake,” the ministry added.

“Israel and the UAE agree to normalize relations,” said the US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Yhis development marks the third time an Arab country has opened full diplomatic relations with Israel, and the UAE is the first Gulf Arab country to do so.

Other Arab countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel are Egypt and Jordan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)