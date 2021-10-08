Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Perform Silent Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound
Al-Quds, MINA – Hundreds of Israeli Jewish settlers on Thursday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to perform silent prayers.
Witnesses said the Israeli Occupation Police who were present at the scene did not stop Jewish worshipers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Anadolu Agency reported.
The Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem said 109 Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and were guarded by the Israeli Occupation Police.
An Israeli judge made an unprecedented decision on Wednesday that the silent prayer of Jewish worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound was not a criminal act.
Islamic authorities and officials in Jerusalem condemned the decision.
Palestinian Authority (PA) Minister of Religion Mahmoud al-Habash condemned the decision as a new war crime.
According to him, the decision will give rise to another series of crimes by the Israeli occupation justice system against Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Israeli police began permitting settler incursions into Al-Aqsa in 2003, despite repeated criticism from the Islamic Endowments Department.
Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for Muslims. However, the Jews call it the Temple Mount and claim it as a Jewish temple in ancient times. (T/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)