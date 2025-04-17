SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 1,600 Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: PIC)

Jerusalem, MINA – Over 1,600 extremist Jewish settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied Jerusalem during the fifth day of the Passover holiday on Thursday morning, according to reports from al-Qastal news agency as quoted by Palestine Information Center.

The settlers entered through the Maghariba Gate under heavy police escort and provocatively toured the mosque’s courtyards.

During their visit, many settlers participated in lectures from rabbis discussing the alleged temple mount, and several were seen performing Talmudic rituals, causing further provocation. The desecration extended beyond the mosque, as groups of settlers defiled the Muslim cemetery of Bab al-Rahma, located along the mosque’s eastern wall.

Thousands of settlers also gathered at the western wall of the Aqsa Mosque (Buraq Wall), while others walked the streets of Jerusalem’s Old City. Witnesses reported that some settlers played Jewish songs through loudspeakers and performed prayers at the gates of the mosque, with others seen singing and dancing outside the compound, all under the protection of Israeli police.

Also Read: Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation forces imposed harsh restrictions on Muslim worshipers, preventing dozens from entering the mosque and severely limiting access at its gates and entrances. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Fresh Attacks on Gaza Kill 40, Injure 73 in 24 Hours

