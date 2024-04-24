Hundreds of Illegal Israeli Settlers Storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers on Wednesday stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to mark the Jewish Passover holiday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said nearly 703 illegal settlers, who were protected by the Israeli forces, stormed the mosque.

Passover, which commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt during the time of Prophet Moses, is considered one of the most important holidays on the Jewish religious calendar.

The Israeli forces imposed restrictions on the movement of Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex during the settlers’ tour in its courtyards, the statement said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli forces were heavily deployed inside the mosque to secure the settlers who entered the mosque in groups from the Al-Mugharbah Gate area, west of the holy mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)