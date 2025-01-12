Dozens of Illegal Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of illegal Jewish settlers escorted by police forces desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning, Palinfo reported.

The settlers entered the Mosque in different groups through the Maghariba Gate and explored its courtyards under heavy police protection, according to local sources.

During their tour of the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed restrictions on movement and entry for Muslim worshippers at the entrances and gates of the Aqsa Mosque.

The Aqsa Mosque is subjected to daily desecration by Jewish settlers and police forces in the morning and evening except on Fridays and Saturdays.

In recent months, there has been an unprecedented increase in settler break-ins at Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violations of Islamic holy sites, especially during Jewish holidays.

Meanwhile, Jerusalemite figures and activists have urged Muslim worshipers to intensify their presence at the holy site around the clock to protect it from desecration and Judaization. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)