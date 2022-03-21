Humanitarian Mission, MER-C Medical Team Fly to Afghanistan

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Humanitarian Organization, Medical Emergency Rescue-Committee (MER-C) team which will conduct an initial assessment to assist the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, has departed for Kabul, the country’s capital, via Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Sunday afternoon.

In the press received by MINA on Monday, the assessment team consisting of two statements from volunteer doctors, namely dr. Arief Rachman, SpRad (Chairman) and dr. Muhammad Reza Saputra, SpOT is a team that carries out the early stage humanitarian mission of MER-C to be able to immediately send initial medical assistance to the country which is now controlled by the Taliban government.

Previously, the Chair of the MER-C Presidium, Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, explained that conditions were important to ensure the urgent needs of the Afghan people, especially in the medical field, types of diseases, the need for medical personnel and medicines and other humanitarian assistance.

In addition, in coordination with the Indonesian Embassy in Kabul, the team will visit a number of health facilities, both Indonesian hospitals and clinics.

“The initial team’s tenure is planned for the next one week. The results of the team’s condition will be the basis for sending a further medical team whose specialization will be tailored to the needs on the ground as well as establishing the MER-C long-term humanitarian program for Afghanistan,” said Sarbini.

He added that the initial assistance numbers for medicines based on the list of drug needs that we received from the Indonesian Embassy in Kabul would be brought along.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is considered the worst crisis in the world. This has become the focus of attention of MER-C as a medical emergency for victims of war, conflict and natural disasters to participate and a part in helping to deal with the existing humanitarian crisis.

For MER-C this is not the first humanitarian trip to Afghanistan. In 2001 and 2002 when the war hit the country, MER-C sent its surgical team to send its heavy field in Afghanistan to visit hospitals and perform operations on war victims. Twenty years have passed, now MER-C will come to Afghanistan again to fulfill the call of humanity there.

Support and assistance for the MER-C Humanitarian Mission for Afghanistan can be channeled through: BSI-ex BSM, 701.565.8918 Medical Emergency Rescue Committee On behalf of.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)