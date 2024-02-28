Select Language

Houthis Dismiss Israeli Claims They Targeted Underwater Communications Cables

Sana’a, MINA – Yemen’s Houthis on Tuesday dismissed Israeli allegations that they had targeted submarine communications cables in the Red Sea, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hebrew-language financial daily Globes reported that four underwater communications cables between Saudi Arabia and Djibouti have been taken out of commission due to Houthi attacks.

The Houthi-run Communications Ministry said the Yemeni group is committed “to ensuring the safety of all communication cables and their services.”

It pledged to facilitate the repair and maintenance of the cables upon acquiring necessary permits from Houthi-run authorities.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

Also Read:  Israel Threatened with Potential Food Shortages Due to Red Sea Attacks

With tensions escalating due to joint strikes by the US and UK against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

