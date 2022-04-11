House of Representatif Leaders Meets Mass Demonstration

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR), Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, confirmed that the parliament would not amend the 1945 Constitution for a three-term extension of the presidential term.

In front of a mass demonstration that is part of the BEM SI, in front of the Parliament Complex, Indonesian House of Representatif Building, Jakarta on Monday, Dasco emphasized that the three-term extension and unconstitutional process would not be implemented.

“The DPR will comply with the applicable constitution. We guarantee that the election process will run as it should,” said Dasco.

Dasco was accompanied by two other DPR leaders, namely Racmat Gobel and Lodewijk F Paulus and the National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo who were present from the command car.

The college students who are members of the All-Indonesian Student Executive Board (BEM SI) who took part in the demonstration in front of the DPR Building, carried a large “ear earplug” symbol as a gift to be given to representatives of the DPR who had a dialogue with students.

The symbol was given in the student demonstration as a form of criticism to the DPR who was reluctant to hear the voice of the people.

According to MINA’s monitoring, after Dasco, the National Police Chief got out of the command car, a riot broke out between the participants in the action.

Until this news was published, the atmosphere in front of the DPR MPR building had been conducive and traffic flow had returned to normal on both sides.

Meanwhile, from the top of the command car of the National Police Chief, General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo said he guaranteed that the demonstration was safe and controlled without violence.

The action, which was attended by hundreds of students, brought a number of demands, including asking for the stability of food prices such as cooking oil, the unresolved Wadas conflict, the polemic of the National Capital of the Archipelago, to the Job Creation Law which was considered detrimental to the people, especially the workers.

The demonstration on April 11 ended in chaos between students and several non-student groups suspected of provocation. This riot caused the police to fire tear gas to push back the demonstrators. (T/RE1)

