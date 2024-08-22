Demonstration in Front of House’s Building, Advised to Avoid Potential Traffic Jams

Jakarta, MINA – A coordinated demonstration took place on Thursday in front of the Indonesian Houses of Representatives (DPR RI) building on Jalan Gatot Subroto, South Jakarta. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and, if possible, avoid areas prone to congestion.

The protest was organized by the Indonesian Student Alliance (BEM SI) in response to the revision of the Regional Election Law (UU Pilkada) by the Working Committee (Panja) of the DPR RI’s Legislative Body (Baleg).

The roads to avoid include: S Parman street in front of the DPR building, as well as Gate Pemuda street, Gelora street, and Palmerah Timur street in the vicinity of the DPR area.

Previously, BEM SI and several Indonesian citizens posted photos with a blue background featuring the Garuda logo and the text “Emergency Warning,” along with the hashtag #kawalbangunanMK.

Legislative Body Vice Chairman Achmad Baidowi claims the revision of the Regional Election Law aims to accommodate the Constitutional Court’s decision allowing non-parliamentary parties to propose regional head candidates.

Achmad Baidowi noted that the law is being revised to ensure the Constitutional Court’s decision is incorporated into the legislation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)