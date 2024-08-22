Thousands Protest Revision of Draft Law on Regional Head Elections at Indonesian Parliament Building

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of demonstrators have begun to fill Gotot Subroto Street in front of the Indonesian Parliament Building, South Jakarta on Thursday afternoon. They are wearing various symbols and carrying several banners with their demands.

The demonstration was led by the Indonesian Student Alliance (BEM SI). The protest included not only students but also various civil society groups, workers, and artists.

This protest is part of the ‘Emergency Alert Indonesia’ movement, which has gone viral on social media after the Parliament maneuvered to pass a bill contrary to the Constitutional Court’s decision.

According to MINA’s observation at 10:20 AM, Gotot Subroto Street is already closed. Traffic has been redirected to alternative routes.

Meanwhile, comedians such as Abdel Achrian, Rigen Rakelna, Arie Kriting, Ebel Cobra, and Bintang Emon were seen at the location.

According to TMC Polda Metro Jaya, the demonstration will take place at two locations: the People’s Consultative Assembly (DPR) and the Constitutional Court (MK). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)