Massive Demonstrations Worldwide in Solidarity with Palestinian People

Stockholm, MINA – Demonstrations took place in numerous cities and capitals around the world on Saturday, in response to the ongoing Israeli genocidal assault on Gaza, Wafa reports.

In Europe, thousands of people participate in rallies across several key locations, including Amsterdam, Oslo, Cape Town, Stuttgart, Stockholm, Malmö, Borås, Uppsala, Manchester, London, and Aarhus.

The protesters voiced their support for the Palestinian people and called for an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Participants waved Palestinian flags and held signs condemning the Israeli occupation and its atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The protests also featured calls for an end to double standards in international responses and demands accountability for Israeli war crimes, particularly those impacting children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)