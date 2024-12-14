Ansarallah Announces New Operations in Solidarity with Gaza

Sana’a, MINA – Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree announced new operations in Solidarity with Gaza.

“Both operations were carried out by two drones that were able to bypass interception systems and reach their targets successfully,” Saree was quoted as saying by Yemen’s SABA news agency.

In addition, Saree revealed collaborative operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which targeted strategic locations in southern Israel using several drones. He claimed that these efforts achieved their goals.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, carried out military operations targeting vital targets in southern occupied Palestine with a number of drones,” Saree added.

The statement did not provide specific details about the targets but stressed that the group’s military actions will continue until “the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

Ansarallah has also intensified its broader military campaign in solidarity with Gaza. These include targeting Israeli cargo ships and Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean, as well as launching missile and drone attacks on Israel, including Tel Aviv.

The United States has led coalition airstrikes against Yemen since early 2024, following an Ansarallah naval offensive.

In response, the Yemeni group declared that all American and British ships are now considered legitimate military targets, a position announced in January following mediation efforts by Washington and London.

The escalation coincides with Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

