Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel, Backed by US, Launches Airstrikes on Yemen

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

US Airstrikes target Yemen (photo: Video Grab)
Sana’a, MINA – Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Yemen Monday night, coordinated with the United States.

The Israeli military said it targeted sites affiliated with the Ansarallah movement in Hodeidah, including the port and a concrete factory in the Bajil district.

According to Israeli claims, the port was being used to smuggle Iranian weapons to Ansarallah, which they say operates under Iranian backing to destabilize maritime security.

Yemeni media confirmed that six airstrikes hit the port and nearby areas, injuring at least 21 people.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that 30 Israeli fighter jets participated in the operation, dubbed “Operation Port City” by dropping 48 bombs on more than 10 targets. The strikes were carried out in eight waves, with US coordination and attacks on additional Ansarallah positions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Israel Katz reportedly supervised the offensive from the army’s General Staff Command Room. Netanyahu had earlier posted a video indicating he was heading to the Ministry of Defense “for an important purpose.”

Axios confirmed US-Israel coordination, although American forces did not take part in the actual bombings. Israeli sources said the targets included the port and a key Ansarallah factory.

Previously, missile that hit near Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday was identified by Ansarallah as a hypersonic ballistic missile, successfully bypassing multiple Israeli defense systems. The attack prompted several international airlines to cancel flights to Tel Aviv. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

