Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Ben-Gurion Airport, Disrupting Air Traffic

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

8 Views

Traffic was halted at Ben Gurion Airport due to missiles from Yemen. (Photo: video grab)
Tel Aviv, MINA – The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, launched a high-level military operation early Sunday targeting Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The assault marked a significant escalation in Yemen’s military involvement in the conflict, with missile alerts sounding across central occupied Palestine.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed that the attack involved two ballistic missiles: a hypersonic “Palestine 2” and a Zulfiqar-class missile. Both successfully reached their targets, temporarily shutting down air traffic and sending millions of Israelis to bomb shelters.

This missile attack followed an earlier aerial strike on Saturday morning, during which Yemen’s unmanned aerial unit targeted the airport using a Yafa-type drone.

Also Read: Europe Sees Mass Protests on Nakba Day Condemning Israeli Actions in Gaza

Saree stated the operations were conducted in solidarity with the Palestinian people and as retaliation against the ongoing Israeli aggression and genocide in the Gaza Strip. He declared that Yemeni operations will intensify as long as the war and siege on Gaza continue.

Air raid sirens were triggered across multiple cities including Tel Aviv, Lydd, Netanya, Holon, Ramat HaSharon, Ra’anana, and Herzliya. Despite Israeli claims of intercepting the missile, explosions were reported throughout the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area.

Strategic Intentions and Growing Pressure

Saree emphasized that these were not symbolic actions but strategic responses meant to halt the genocide and empower the Resistance. He warned that inaction by the international community only emboldens Israeli aggression.

Also Read: Hundreds Gather in Melbourne to Commemorate 77th Anniversary of Nakba

Israeli Channel 12 noted that Yemen’s growing involvement is complicating Israel’s strategic calculus. The channel reported that repeated disruptions at Ben-Gurion Airport, including the suspension of Air India flights until at least June 19, underscore Yemen’s capability to destabilize air traffic with even minimal attacks.

The report described Yemen as a rising challenge to Israeli military dominance, citing its arsenal of long-range missiles capable of striking deep into Israeli territory.

Amid regional tensions, Yemen reopened Sanaa International Airport, which had been closed following Israeli threats. Yemeni authorities framed the reopening as a declaration of resilience and operational capability.

The escalating attacks from Yemen reflect a broader shift in the regional response to Israel’s war on Gaza, highlighting growing support for the Palestinian cause from actors far beyond the immediate battlefield. []

Also Read: Arab League Summit in Baghdad Focuses on Gaza Carnage

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

