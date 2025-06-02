SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Missile from Yemen’s Ansarallah Intercepted Near Tel Aviv, Targeted Ben Gurion Airport

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tel Aviv, MINA – A missile fired by Yemen’s Ansarallah movement toward Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport was intercepted on Sunday, triggering air raid sirens and momentary disruption of air traffic at the country’s primary international gateway, Palestine chronicle reported.

The Israeli occupation army confirmed the interception, stating the projectile was headed toward the airport located south of Tel Aviv. Sirens were activated in central Israel, Greater Tel Aviv, and parts of occupied Jerusalem as a result of the incoming threat.

According to Israeli media, initial assessments suggested that the interception was carried out using the US-supplied THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system. Following the alerts, Israeli police conducted precautionary field searches in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

This latest attempt marks another long-range operation by Ansarallah, the Yemeni group that has declared its full alignment with Gaza amidst Israel’s ongoing military campaign. Since late 2023, the group has intensified its regional engagement, targeting Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea and launching drones and missiles into Israeli territory.

Also Read: PSG Fans Show Powerful Solidarity with Gaza During Champions League Final

Ansarallah claims its attacks are a response to what it calls the genocidal war on Gaza, blaming both Israel and the United States for the devastation. The movement has pledged to continue its operations as long as hostilities in Gaza persist, describing its actions as part of a broader regional resistance front.

Its leadership asserts that these strikes are strategic, aimed at disrupting Israeli infrastructure and symbolically standing with the Palestinian people under siege. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UNRWA Chief: Israel’s Aid Distribution Plan a ‘Death Trap’ for Starving Gazans

