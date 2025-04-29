Pakistan Reaffirms Support for Kashmir and Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – During a diplomatic reception commemorating the 85th National Day of Pakistan, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta, Roshan Lal, reaffirmed his country’s support for the legitimate rights of the peoples of Kashmir and Palestine.

In his remarks on Monday evening, Lal condemned India’s prolonged occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a humanitarian and political crisis that has persisted for more than 80 years.

“Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, in line with United Nations resolutions,” he said.

He also highlighted the situation in Palestine, Lal underscored the scale of the suffering endured by Palestinians, as the worst human rights violations of the contemporary era.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Palestinian people in their resistance against injustice, occupation, and systematic persecution,” Lal stated.

He concluded his speech by emphasizing the importance of global solidarity and enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia to promote peace and shared prosperity.[]

