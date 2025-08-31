SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Mass Protests Worldwide Condemn Israeli Occupation’s Assault on Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Oslo, MINA – Mass demonstrations were held across several countries on Saturday, condemning the ongoing Israeli occupation’s assault on the Gaza Strip.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and banners denouncing crimes committed against Palestinians. They called for an end to double standards, accountability for massacres, particularly against children, and justice for genocide in Gaza.

Thousands took part in rallies held in capitals including Oslo (Norway), Stockholm (Sweden), Brussels (Belgium), Copenhagen (Denmark), Seoul (South Korea), and Damascus (Syria).

Demonstrations also spread to major cities such as Istanbul (Türkiye), Rotterdam (Netherlands), Manchester (UK), Venice and Milan (Italy), as well as Frankfurt and Braunschweig (Germany).

The protests demanded solidarity with the Palestinian people, an immediate ceasefire, and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

