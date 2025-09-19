8 US Veterans Join Global Sumud Flotilla

Tunis, MINA – Eight US military veterans have joined the Global Sumud Flotilla, urging their government to end its involvement in Israel’s war on Gaza.

“Eight US veterans have joined the Global Sumud Flotilla, standing against the very war machine they once served,” the organization said in a statement on X, Thursday.

Quoted by Anadolu Agency, the group praised the veterans’ participation, describing it as a shift from fighting for imperial interests to standing with the oppressed.

“Across the United States, citizens are calling for action, demanding an arms embargo and organizing for justice. These veterans remind us that solidarity means action, and true service is standing with the people of Palestine,” the statement added.

The veterans are sailing to Gaza with a clear message: “End the genocide, end complicity, and free Palestine.”

Since September 13, numerous ships have departed from ports in Tunisia and Greece to gather near Malta before setting sail together toward Gaza. The convoy, described as the largest of its kind, aims to challenge Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians, who are facing famine after Israel’s months-long closure of all crossings.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children. Relentless bombardment has rendered the territory uninhabitable, plunging it into starvation and the spread of disease.[]

