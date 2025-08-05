Dozens of Humanitarian Ships to Sail for Gaza in Late August

Tunis, MINA – A large civilian flotilla will set sail for Gaza at the end of August in a renewed effort to break Israel’s blockade, which has pushed the enclave’s population to the brink of starvation.

At a press conference in Tunis organized by the Joint Action Coordination for Palestine, members of the Global Sumud Flotilla announced that activists from 44 countries have registered for the coordinated mission, Anadolu reported.

“This summer, dozens of ships, both large and small, will sail from ports worldwide, converging on Gaza to form the largest civilian flotilla in history,” said organizer Haifa Mansouri.

The flotilla unites four initiatives: Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, Global Movement for Gaza, Freedom Flotilla Coalition, and Sumud Nusantara. Their shared goal, Mansouri said, is to “break the illegal blockade by sea, establish a humanitarian corridor, and confront the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.”

The first convoy is scheduled to depart from Spain on August 31, followed by a second convoy from Tunisia on September 4.

Co-organizer Seif Abu Keshk said over 6,000 activists have signed up online. “Participants will undergo training at departure points, with solidarity events and camps planned along the way,” he added.

“This is a new push to pressure governments by sending dozens of ships and thousands of activists to break the Gaza blockade,” Abu Keshk said.

The announcement comes days after Israel’s navy intercepted the Handala aid ship on July 26 as it approached Gaza’s coast, diverting it to Ashdod. The vessel had reached 70 nautical miles from Gaza, surpassing the Madleen, which was stopped at 110 miles, according to the International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

