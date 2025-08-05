SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dozens of Humanitarian Ships to Sail for Gaza in Late August

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Tunis, MINA – A large civilian flotilla will set sail for Gaza at the end of August in a renewed effort to break Israel’s blockade, which has pushed the enclave’s population to the brink of starvation.

At a press conference in Tunis organized by the Joint Action Coordination for Palestine, members of the Global Sumud Flotilla announced that activists from 44 countries have registered for the coordinated mission, Anadolu reported.

“This summer, dozens of ships, both large and small, will sail from ports worldwide, converging on Gaza to form the largest civilian flotilla in history,” said organizer Haifa Mansouri.

The flotilla unites four initiatives: Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, Global Movement for Gaza, Freedom Flotilla Coalition, and Sumud Nusantara. Their shared goal, Mansouri said, is to “break the illegal blockade by sea, establish a humanitarian corridor, and confront the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.”

Also Read: Hackers Expose Israeli Food Giant for Using Expired Ingredients

The first convoy is scheduled to depart from Spain on August 31, followed by a second convoy from Tunisia on September 4.

Co-organizer Seif Abu Keshk said over 6,000 activists have signed up online. “Participants will undergo training at departure points, with solidarity events and camps planned along the way,” he added.

“This is a new push to pressure governments by sending dozens of ships and thousands of activists to break the Gaza blockade,” Abu Keshk said.

The announcement comes days after Israel’s navy intercepted the Handala aid ship on July 26 as it approached Gaza’s coast, diverting it to Ashdod. The vessel had reached 70 nautical miles from Gaza, surpassing the Madleen, which was stopped at 110 miles, according to the International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza. []

Also Read: Hundreds of Tunisians Protest Gaza Starvation Genocide

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Protests in Several European Cities Condemn Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

Tagactivists join Gaza aid convoy Freedom Flotilla Coalition Gaza Gaza blockade breaking ships Gaza humanitarian flotilla 2024 Gaza siege solidarity movement Global Sumud Flotilla mission humanitarian aid ships to Gaza largest civilian flotilla in history Maghreb Sumud Flotilla initiative Spain Tunisia flotilla departure

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Dozens of Humanitarian Ships to Sail for Gaza in Late August

  • 3 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

FASI Aircraft Crashes in West Java, Pilot Killed

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Agrees to Aid Delivery for Israeli Hostages Conditional on Gaza Humanitarian Corridors

  • Monday, 4 August 2025 - 13:28 WIB
Indonesia

IEU-CEPA Grants Zero Tariffs for Indonesian Exports to EU

  • Monday, 4 August 2025 - 14:49 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Hajj Quota for 2026 Set at 221,000 Pilgrims

  • Monday, 4 August 2025 - 13:45 WIB
International

Hackers Expose Israeli Food Giant for Using Expired Ingredients

  • 11 hours ago
International

Dozens of Humanitarian Ships to Sail for Gaza in Late August

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:52 WIB
Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 23:09 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Beat Pots and Pans to Symbolize Starvation in Gaza

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 10:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us