Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Sumud Nusantara Finale for Gaza to Draw Over 100,000 in Kuala Lumpur on August 24

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 30 minutes ago

30 minutes ago

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – More than 100,000 participants are expected to gather at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, on August 24 for “Malam Himpunan & Selawat – Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza”, the grand finale of the Sumud Nusantara Festival 2025, which runs from August 22–24.

The solidarity gathering is organized by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) in collaboration with Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM), under the patronage of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“We want Dataran Merdeka to become a sea of white, symbolizing Malaysia’s unity with Gaza’s struggle,” said Dr. Sani Araby, CEO of MAPIM and chief organizer of the festival, in a statement received by MINA on Sunday.

He emphasized that Malaysia’s Independence Month offers a meaningful moment to reaffirm solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The event is further supported by four co-patron ministers, including Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Religious Affairs Minister Dr. Hj. Mohd Naim Mokhtar.

The event will begin with Maghrib and Hajat prayers led by Sheikh Abdul Karim Al-Makki, followed by sermons from Islamic scholars and a keynote address by PM Anwar Ibrahim. Key highlights include the Sumud Nusantara Declaration for Gaza, the launch of the Sumud Nusantara Flotilla mission, and the recitation of qunut nazilah prayers.

Beyond the grand finale, the three-day festival also showcases educational and cultural initiatives such as the VR Gaza Time Tunnel, agency exhibitions, a food festival, the launch of Encyclopedia Gaza 101, and a qasidah performance by Majelis Az-Zahir led by Habib Ali Zainal Abidin Assegaf.

Nadir Al-Nuri, CEO of CGM and Director of the Sumud Nusantara Project, noted that the gathering will amplify Malaysia’s voice of solidarity on the global stage, embodied in the Global Sumud Flotilla.

“This is Malaysia’s solidarity, joining 39 other nations in delivering humanitarian aid through a peaceful voyage to Gaza,” he said.

Over 1,000 vehicles adorned with Palestinian flags will join a convoy heading to Kuala Lumpur, while delegations from eight partner countries, including Indonesia, are also expected to attend.

Organizers have encouraged participants to dress in white attire themed around Gaza and Palestine, and to use public transportation to ensure smooth coordination.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

