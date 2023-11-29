UN Chief: Reaffirming Solidarity with Palestine Must Start’ with Humanitarian Cease-fire

Geneva, MINA – Marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the UN on Wednesday, November 29 underscored that reaffirming international solidarity with Palestine “must start” with a humanitarian cease-fire, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at an event organized in the United Nations’ Geneva office, UN Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya read out a message from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“This international day of solidarity comes during one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Palestinian people,” Guterres said in the message, adding that he is horrified by the death and destruction that have engulfed the region, as well as by the “humanitarian catastrophe” that people in Gaza are facing.

“This is a day for reaffirming international solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have the right to live in peace and dignity,” he said. “That must start with a long-term humanitarian cease-fire, unrestricted access for life-saving aid, the release of all hostages, the protection of civilians, and an end to violations of international humanitarian law.”

Reiterating that Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attack cannot justify Israel’s collective punishment of Palestinians across the region, he said: “The United Nations will not waver in its commitment to the Palestinian people, today and every day.”

He urged states to stand in solidarity with the aspirations of the Palestinian people to achieve their rights and build a future of peace, justice, security, and dignity for all.

Guterres also pointed to the “vital” work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA, saying it is now “more important than ever” that the international community stands with the agency as a source of support for the Palestinian people.

Guterres’ remarks come near the possible end of a six-day humanitarian pause in Gaza, expanded from four days, for hostage exchanges and to supply more humanitarian aid to Gazans.

The pause has given some respite to Gazans, who just faced a relentless six-week offensive by Israel in the wake of an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave, and through a tight blockade, has left Gazans with little to no food, water, fuel, and medicine, in a desperate humanitarian state. (T/RE1/P2)

