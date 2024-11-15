Homes in North Gaza Become Graves for Palestinians: Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital

Gaza, MINA – The Director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, said that the homes of Palestinians in northern Gaza have become their graves after Israel bombed them with civilians inside, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

In televised remarks on Wednesday, Abu Safiya added that any wounded citizen who is buried under the rubble of his home dies because there are no emergency services to rescue them, or equipment to lift the debris.

“What breaks our hearts is that we are still receiving appeals for help from people under the rubble, breathing, talking and asking to save them, but we cannot do anything to them due to the scarcity of resources, so they die within days and their homes turn into graves for them,” Abu Safiya explained as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

The doctor also said that the Israeli occupation army attacks wounded civilians as they walk to the Kamal Adwan Hospital, adding that six wounded people were killed and 15 others were injured in an Israeli strike after they arrived at the hospital’s gate yesterday morning.

“We are talking about days that have gone from bad to worse for the health system in northern Gaza. We have a shortage of medical capabilities, so we provide the bare minimum of services,” he pointed out.

He appealed to the world to urgently send special medical delegations as well as ambulances and civil defence crews to northern Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)