Hebrew Radio: Egyptian Mediation Between “Tel Aviv” and “Hamas” Reaches Dead End

Nazareth, MINA – The Hebrew Radio on Saturday reported that the mediation talks conducted by the Egyptian delegation between “Tel Aviv” and “Hamas” movement have reached a dead end.

It came in statements that the official Hebrew “Kan” channel reported, on its website, about an Israeli official, which it described as “the great”, without revealing his name. Thuz quoted from Quds Press.

The official warned that “if Tel Aviv and Hamas do not reach a solution to the Gaza issue, we may be on the way to another round of fighting.”

He added, “The dispute between Israel and Hamas has led to the Egyptian mediators feeling hopeless, and the Egyptian mediation has reached a dead end.”

It is noteworthy that the Gaza Strip has been subjected to three devastating wars; (2009, 2012 and 2014), claimed the lives of 3,920 Palestinians; among them are 1030 children and 604 women.

In the same context, the Hebrew Channel 13 revealed, on Saturday, that “(Israel) offered Hamas, through a number of mediators, to provide aid to Gaza to combat the Coronavirus, in exchange for stopping the launching of incendiary balloons and missiles.”

The security and field tension in the Gaza Strip has prevailed for about three weeks, in light of the continued launching of incendiary balloons from the Strip, and the occupation army responded by bombing targets belonging to the “Hamas” movement.

With the spread of “Corona” in the Gaza Strip, the occupation authorities prevent the entry of building materials and fuel into the Gaza Strip through the “Kerem Shalom” crossing, and the sea is closed to fishermen.

The Israeli occupation authorities have imposed a tight blockade on the Gaza Strip, numbering more than two million people, since Hamas won the legislative elections in January 2006.

The blockade caused a significant increase in poverty and unemployment rates, in addition to a significant weakening of the health sector, as it suffers from a continuous shortage of medicines and medical supplies, according to official data. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)