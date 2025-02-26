Hamas, Israel Reach Agreement to Resolve Delay of Palestinian Prisoner Releases

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian group Hamas said on Tuesday that its delegation concluded a visit to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, where it reached an agreement to resolve the delay in the release of Palestinian prisoners who were due to be freed last Saturday as part of the ceasefire agreement, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, Hamas said its delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, met with Egyptian officials to discuss implementing the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreements and preparations for the next stage of negotiations.

The group stressed the need for full and precise compliance with all provisions of the deal.

Hamas added that a solution had been reached that would ensure that the release of Palestinian prisoners would coincide with the handover of the bodies of Israelis, as previously agreed in the first phase of the deal, along with other Palestinian women and children.

An Israeli official confirmed Tuesday night that an understanding had been reached with Hamas to resolve the delay in the release of Palestinian prisoners.

“Egyptian mediation has been successful… An agreement was reached to resolve the issue of the delay in the release of Palestinian prisoners,” the unnamed official told Israel’s Channel 13.

“If there are no last-minute changes, the bodies of the four Israeli hostages will be returned Wednesday night without any formal ceremony, and Palestinian prisoners will be released gradually from Israeli prisons,” the official added.

The first phase of the ceasefire deal in Gaza began on January 19, and included three phases, each lasting 42 days, with negotiations for the next phase required before the completion of the current phase.

As part of this phase, which involved the release of 33 Israeli hostages—both living and dead—Palestinian resistance factions have freed 25 living prisoners and four dead in seven separate batches.

Israel has delayed the release of some 620 Palestinian prisoners, despite Hamas fulfilling its commitments under the agreement.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after discussions with several ministers, decided not to release Palestinian prisoners, contrary to the recommendations of Israeli security officials.

Netanyahu’s office claimed the decision was a response to Hamas violations, citing a ceremony held for six prisoners released last Saturday. Hamas dismissed the allegations as baseless, calling them a pretext to evade Israel’s commitments under the agreement. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)