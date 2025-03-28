SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Declares Readiness for Serious Ceasefire Negotiations

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

5 Views

Israeli prisoner Omer Shem Tov kisses the foreheads of two Hamas members upon his release on Saturday (22/2). (Photo: X/@Muslimnewsnigeria)
Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas announced on Thursday that it is prepared for serious negotiations to end Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi stated that Palestinians have engaged responsibly with all ceasefire proposals. However, he accused Israel of breaking agreements and escalating violence.

“Israel backtracked on agreements, broke promises to mediators, and resumed its campaign of killing and escalation,” Mardawi said in a statement.

He warned that Israel’s actions test the global community’s commitment to justice. “Either the international community upholds international law, or it continues its double standards, which endanger not only Palestine but the entire region,” he added.

Also Read: Palestinian Red Crescent Recovers Paramedic’s Body in Rafah Amid Israeli Siege

For 18 months, Hamas has participated in indirect negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US. While partial agreements were reached, Israel repeatedly violated them, preventing a final resolution.

Egyptian state media reported that a security delegation traveled to Qatar to continue negotiations on a potential prisoner exchange and de-escalation in Gaza.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reaffirmed Cairo’s commitment to securing a ceasefire. “We are steadily working to implement a ceasefire and its subsequent phases,” he stated, calling for unified efforts to restore stability.

On March 18, Israel launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza, killing 855 people and injuring nearly 1,900. The attack shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January.

Also Read: Over 180 Children Killed in a Single Day by Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Since October 2023, over 50,200 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed, and 113,900 others injured in Israel’s military onslaught on Gaza.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua Martyred in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza

