Haram and Nabawi Mosque to Be Reopened

Makkah, MINA – Head of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosque, Haram Mosque and Nabawi Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Rahman al-Sudais, said Haram and Nabawi Mosque would be reopened within the next few days, without specifying a date.

The two Holly Mosques Will be opened to the public includes prayers in congregation and tawaf around the Kaaba. Thus quoted from al-Hurrah on Friday, May 1.

Shaykh Al-Sudais appeared in a brief account of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques at Snapchat, he wrote, “These are days of sadness, we will return to two shrines for tawaf and prayer.”

Al-Sudais did not mention whether the opening of the two mosques is specific to certain people or the public.

Saudi Arabia closed the two holy mosques and stopped Umrah since early March, and closed all mosques in an effort to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The General Presidency of Haram Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque introduced Ozone Tech’s sterilization and disinfection devices in the application of removing microbes in the air and on the surfaces of the two mosques. At each entrance of the mosque also installed cameras to measure visitors’ body temperature. (T/RE1)

