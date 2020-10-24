Hamas Releases Two Rockets on Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli military spokesman on Thursday said the Hamas movement fired two rockets into Israeli territory but was prevented by anti-air attack weapons, iron dome,

Israeli warplanes launched a series of retaliatory strikes in the Gaza Strip, targeting Palestinian websites, with no casualties reported.

The correspondent for Quds Press in Gaza reported that Israeli F-16 warplanes and other drones bombed the Palestinian resistance site Hamas, which is located north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the center of Gaza.

The warplanes bombed another Palestinian resistance site, which is located east of the city of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

They also bombed a third site, which is located in the Amor area, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The attack caused severe damage to the targeted site and surrounding houses.

The occupation army spokesman said in a statement that his warplanes and helicopters bombed a number of sites belonging to the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, including a weapons production site and underground infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip.

He added, “This shooting took place in response to earlier rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.”

The Israeli army indicated that it takes all activities in the occupied territories very seriously and was ready to carry out whatever may be necessary.

An Israeli military spokesman claimed that two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip last night, towards the coastal city of Ashkelon, and the Iron Dome system intercepted them. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)