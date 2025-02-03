SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Photo: AA

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation troop attacks on the northern region of the occupied West Bank entered its 14th consecutive day with more homes and buildings destroyed on Monday.

Anadolu Agency reported that Israeli occupation soldiers stormed the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin city, and closed a number of houses, ordering those inside to surrender.

The Islamic Jihad group’s Al-Quds Brigade said in a statement that its fighters detonated explosives in a number of Israeli military vehicles in the city. However, the Israeli army did not report any casualties.

On Sunday, the Israeli army blew up an entire residential area in the Jenin refugee camp.

Also Read: 20 more Bodies Founded from Northern Gaza on the Third Week of Ceasefire 

Kamal Abu al-Rub, the governor of Jenin, said that the Israeli authorities are trying to destroy the camp and make it uninhabitable by demolishing homes and infrastructure.

Abu al-Rub noted that The Israeli bombing of the camp was “the first since 2002, after fighting that destroyed part of the camp at the time.”

On January 21, the Israeli army launched an attack on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, killing at least 25 Palestinians. The attack then expanded to the city of Tulkarm, where at least three Palestinians were killed.

The escalation in the West Bank came after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal was reached in Gaza on January 19, following 15 months of Israel’s genocidal war that killed more than 47,500 Palestinians and devastated the area.

Also Read: Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, more than 900 Palestinians have been killed across the West Bank in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Accuses Israel of Delaying Aid and Reconstruction in Gaza

TagIsraeli attack West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Palestine Must Unite to Defend the West Bank

  • Friday, 31 January 2025 - 17:24 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Detain 45 Palestinians from the West Bank

  • Wednesday, 8 January 2025 - 19:17 WIB
Palestine

Over 12,000 Buildings Demolished in West Bank since 2009: OCHA

  • Wednesday, 8 January 2025 - 11:22 WIB
Palestine

Three Israelis Killed in Shooting Operation Near Kedumim Settlement East of Qalqilya

  • Tuesday, 7 January 2025 - 07:08 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Attack Director of Ibrahimi Mosque 

  • Tuesday, 31 December 2024 - 21:41 WIB
Load More
International

Gaza’s Healthcare System Could to Take 12 Years to Recover:Experts

  • 17 hours ago
Israeli Airstrike (photo: Anadolu)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Injury Seven Palestinians, Despite Ceasefire

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Age-Based Social Media Restrictions to be Enforced in Indonesia Soon

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 14:59 WIB
palestinian-olive-farm-burning-burin-village-near-nablus-yitzhar-settlement
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Palestine

Jewish Extremists Burn Mosque in the Arab Community of Al-Mleihat, Jericho

  • 17 hours ago
America

Canada Responds to Trump, Imposes 25 Percent Tariff on U.S. Products

  • 17 hours ago
International

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

  • 14 hours ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands over Three Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Reported to Have Launched Attack in Gaza

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 21:48 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us