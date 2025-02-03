Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation troop attacks on the northern region of the occupied West Bank entered its 14th consecutive day with more homes and buildings destroyed on Monday.

Anadolu Agency reported that Israeli occupation soldiers stormed the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin city, and closed a number of houses, ordering those inside to surrender.

The Islamic Jihad group’s Al-Quds Brigade said in a statement that its fighters detonated explosives in a number of Israeli military vehicles in the city. However, the Israeli army did not report any casualties.

On Sunday, the Israeli army blew up an entire residential area in the Jenin refugee camp.

Kamal Abu al-Rub, the governor of Jenin, said that the Israeli authorities are trying to destroy the camp and make it uninhabitable by demolishing homes and infrastructure.

Abu al-Rub noted that The Israeli bombing of the camp was “the first since 2002, after fighting that destroyed part of the camp at the time.”

On January 21, the Israeli army launched an attack on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, killing at least 25 Palestinians. The attack then expanded to the city of Tulkarm, where at least three Palestinians were killed.

The escalation in the West Bank came after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal was reached in Gaza on January 19, following 15 months of Israel’s genocidal war that killed more than 47,500 Palestinians and devastated the area.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, more than 900 Palestinians have been killed across the West Bank in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

