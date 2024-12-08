Israel Attacks Hospital in Northern Gaza without Water, Electricity

Gaza, MINA – Israeli shelling has left Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza without water or electricity, a medical source said on Sunday.

“The water, electricity and oxygen supplies have been cut off since Saturday night,” the source told Anadolu Agency.

“We cannot perform surgeries due to the lack of oxygen and water. The situation at the hospital is very bad,” he added.

Hussam Abu Safiya, the hospital’s director, said on Saturday that several people were injured after Israeli forces shelled the facility, causing severe damage to water, oxygen and fuel tanks.

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Friday called for international action to halt Israel’s attacks on hospitals in Gaza.

Since October 5, Israel has been carrying out a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza, allegedly to prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. However, Palestinians accuse Israel of trying to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents. (T/RE1/P2)

