Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Fighters Appear with Israeli Tavor Rifles during Israeli Captives Release

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

7 Views

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – In a dramatic show of force, elite fighters from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas appeared with Israeli Tavor rifles during the surrender of four female Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reported.

The rifles, reportedly seized during the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israeli military bases and settlements near Gaza, were prominently displayed on a podium set up in Palestine Square in Gaza City for the surrender of the four soldiers.

“Hamas chose to include fighters from an elite unit carrying Tavor rifles from an elite Israeli army unit during the handover process,” Amir Bohbot, a military correspondent for the Israeli news site Walla, quoted a military source as saying.

“These rifles were most likely confiscated in October 2023,” he added.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Continue to Attack Jenin and Its Refugee Camp

Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers early Saturday under the first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The freed soldiers were members of the Israeli army’s surveillance unit at the Nahal Oz base.

The four freed soldiers, wearing Israeli military uniforms, smiled and waved on a stage set up in the square as they were handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“The handover event organized by Hamas was meticulously planned and executed in Palestine Square in Gaza City,” Israel’s Channel 12 said.

Also Read: Thank You to Al-Qassam Brigades for Good Treatment’: Freed Israeli Soldiers

“Hamas took advantage of the dramatic moment to deliver a propaganda message, setting up a stage in the middle of the square with symbols of the Israeli army and the Shin Bet security service, along with the caption in Hebrew: ‘Zionism will not prevail.'” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Destroy a Water Desalination Plant in Northern Gaza

TagHamas Fighters Israeli Captives Tavor Rifles

Remembering Black January: A Tragic and yet Heroic Chapter in the History of Azerbaijan

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 15:08 WIB

