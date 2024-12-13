Hamas Calls on Palestinians in West Bank to Intensive Their Attacks on Israeli Army

Gaza, MINA – Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, called on Palestinians in the West Bank to intensify their attacks on the Israeli army and settlers in the occupied West Bank, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Abu Obeida hailed the operation carried out by a Palestinian in the Al-Khader checkpoint, south of Jerusalem.

The operation, which killed one settler and wounded at least three, was described by the Gaza-based commander as ‘heroic’.

Abu Obeida said that more such operations are needed in support of Gaza, which is currently facing an Israeli genocide, and to thwart plans to annex the West Bank.

“We congratulate the heroic Jerusalem operation carried out by one of the bravest of our people in the occupied West Bank, and we call on our youth and resistance fighters in the West Bank to intensify their operations against the enemy’s soldiers and its gangs of usurpers in support of Gaza and in order to thwart the occupation’s plans, which are accelerating in pace to annex the West Bank and impose new facts on the ground,” Abu Obeida said.

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam announced in a separate statement the targeting of two Israeli D-9 bulldozers and a Nemer personnel carrier, using Shuath explosive device, near the Falluja cemetery, west of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam also said that it had sniped two Israeli soldiers in Block 2 area, also in Jabaliya.

Additionally, Al-Qassam said that it had shelled Israeli occupation positions in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, using high-caliber mortars and rockets.

For its part, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades reported, through its Telegram channel, that it also shelled the headquarters of the Israeli occupation’s logistical support and supplies in the Netzarim axis. (T/RE1/P2)

