Hamas Bless Beersheba Resistance Operation

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement said on Sunday evening “the heroic resistance operation carried out on Sunday by the martyr Ahmed Saeed Al-Aqbi, from Hura in the Negev, in the city of Beersheba, in the south of 1948 occupied Palestine, is a natural extension of the valiant resistance operations against the brutal Zionist occupier.”

According to Palinfo, Hamas stressed that the Beersheba resistance operation that led to the killing of an Israeli soldier and the injury of 13 others is “an expected response to the Israeli heinous crimes against our Palestinian people,” asserting that “the criminal enemy will receive more of it, as long as its crimes and aggression continue against our people in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.”

“Hamas blesses the resistance operation, which came in defense of our people, land and sanctities, and in response to the arrogance of the Israeli occupation which has been waging a war of genocide in Gaza for a year,” the statement added.

Hamas called on the masses of the Palestinian people and resistance fighters to mobilize and escalate confrontations and clashes with Israeli occupation forces until liberation.

In a brief statement on Telegram, Abu Obeida, the spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, also blessed on Sunday evening the Beersheba operation and the resistance fighter who carried out the attack, calling him “one of our heroes in 1948 Occupied Palestine.”

Earlier Sunday, an Israeli female soldier was killed, and 24 Israelis were injured, following a stabbing and shooting attack at the central bus station in Beersheba. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)