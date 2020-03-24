Hamas Ask Saudi to Release Palestinian Detainees

Gaza, MINA – Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haneyya has applied to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bib Abdul Aziz, Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, to take decision release all Palestinians detainees in the country.

“Coronavirus Pandemic invading the world, the release of Palestinians become humanitarian and national necessity,” Haneyya said as quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) reported on Tuesday.

Hamas Political Chief highlighted Saudi Arabia’s religious responsibilities towards the Palestine cause and expressed confidence that Saudi Monarch would not hesitate to take such step.

“On the anniversary of Isra and Mi’raj when Almighty Allah affirmed this sacred bond between the Land of the Two Holy Mosques and the Land of Palestine, we call on the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to take a long-awaited decision to release our compatriots from prisons,” he said.

Recently, the Saudi security and legal authorities started to hold court hearings for dozens of Palestinian and Jordanian detainees, who have been in jail for long months.

The Saudi authorities accuse the detainees of being involved in activities and charitable work in support of their people and national cause.

Among the detainees is Hamas official Mohamed al-Khudari, 81, and his son Hani, 49. They were arrested, with on April 4, 2019.

Khudari has been living officially in Saudi Arabia for over 30 years and represented the Hamas Movement between mid-1990s and 2003 in the country. (T/R7/RE1)

