Half of Palestinian Population is Children: PCBS

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) released a report that half of Palestinian population is children under the age of 18.

The report coincides with the commemoration of Palestinian Children’s Day on April 5 each year, thus quoted MENAFN on Sunday, April 5.

The number of children under 18 is around 2.27 million in mid-2020, with 1.16 boys and 1.11 girls. That number consists of 45% of the total Palestinian population (42% in the West Bank, and 48% in the Gaza Strip).

The data also noted, one in five marriages registered were women under 18 years.

One fifth of children aged 10-17 years participate in indoor and outdoor sports. While 3% of children aged 10-17 years do reading activities with an average time of 43 minutes per day.

Other information, nearly two-thirds of children aged 10-17 use the internet.

In addition, survey data show that 6 out of 10 children use social media networks.

But what worrying is that 1 in 10 children aged 12-17 years experience cyber violence. Among them experienced extortion, harassment, and humiliation through social media. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)