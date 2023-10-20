Guterres Calls for a Ceasefire in Gaza Without Conditions

Rafah, MINA – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called on Friday for an unconditional humanitarian ceasefire to ensure aid reaches Gaza.

“We need to transfer aid trucks from the Egyptian side of Rafah to the Palestinian side, and in larger numbers. We must accelerate the transfer of aid from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip,” Guterres said in a press conference held at the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side.

“Despite the agreement to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, there are conditions that hinder its access to the Strip, and the largest possible amount of humanitarian aid should be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip,” He added.

Guterres pointed out that the residents of the Gaza Strip suffer from a lack of water, food, fuel and basic need. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)