Gus Sholah Passed Away, Known as Humanitarian Fighters

Jakarta, MINA – The death of the caregiver of the Tebuireng Islamic Boarding School in Jombang, East Java, KH Sholahuddin Wahid or Gus Sholah on Sunday night, February 2 caused a deep sorrow for the Indonesian people.

During his life, the deceased was known to have great attention to human values. The deceased was recorded as serving as the Commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission for the period 2002-2007.

PBNU Secretary General H. A Helmy Faishal Zaini, stated that the deceased was a persistent figure in fighting for human values ​​and nationality.

“He is a figure who has perseverance in fighting for human values ​​and also becomes the glue of national values,” Helmy said to NU Online via telephone on Sunday.

According to Helmy, Gus Sholah’s national ideas have always been one of the important references for the Indonesian people to remain enthusiastic in maintaining the values ​​of unity and unity in the frame of a diverse country.

“Indonesia mourns the loss of a great figure who has dedicated his mind and values ​​to the progress of the nation and state. I invite the Indonesian people, especially NU citizens to emulate the perseverance and wise attitudes carried out by him during his lifetime,” he explained.

PBNU Chairman H Robikin Emhas said that Gus Sholah was a kiai who was very determined to fight for human dignity.

He claimed to have greatly lost the death of Gus Sholah. “We lost role models. Persons who are determined to fight for human dignity and human rights. People who dream of people to unite. Hopefully, we can continue his struggle, “Robikin said.

Gus Sholah died at the age of 77. The deceased was the younger brother of KH Abdurrahman Wahid or Gus Dur who was born on September 11, 1942.

Gus Sholah was the third child of the couple KH Wahid Hasyim and Nyai Hj Sholihah. Besides Gus Dur, Gus Sholah’s brothers were Nyai Aisyah, Dr. Umar Alfaruq, Nyai Lily Wahid, and Muhammad Hasyim. (T/RE1)

