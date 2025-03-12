Paul Pogba Provides Free Meals for Palestinians in Gaza During Ramadan

Gaza, MINA – French football star Paul Pogba has launched a heartfelt initiative aimed at combating hunger and providing support to displaced Palestinians in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan. Through his collaboration with a charity, free meals have been distributed to those in need in Gaza, Middle East Monitor reported.

Sharing his efforts on social media, Pogba posted photos of the meal distributions and wrote: “Hunger knows no boundaries, and kindness has no limits. Together, we can make a difference by feeding those in need. A simple meal can bring hope, warmth, and strength to someone struggling. Let’s share our blessings and ensure no one goes to bed hungry.”

The initiative has received widespread praise on social media, with many commending the Muslim athlete for his unwavering support of humanitarian causes. Pogba, who is known for his consistent advocacy for the Palestinian cause, has previously made headlines for his stance on issues affecting the Palestinian people.

In May 2021, during his time at Manchester United, Pogba expressed solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied Jerusalem, sharing a post on Instagram that read: “The world needs peace and love, today is Eid… Pray for Palestine.”

Pogba’s continued efforts to use his platform to bring attention to important global issues reflect his commitment to creating positive change. []

