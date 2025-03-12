SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Paul Pogba Provides Free Meals for Palestinians in Gaza During Ramadan

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Paul Pogba (photo: Screenshot from Berita pagi)
Paul Pogba (photo: Screenshot from Berita pagi)

Gaza, MINA – French football star Paul Pogba has launched a heartfelt initiative aimed at combating hunger and providing support to displaced Palestinians in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan. Through his collaboration with a charity, free meals have been distributed to those in need in Gaza, Middle East Monitor reported.

Sharing his efforts on social media, Pogba posted photos of the meal distributions and wrote: “Hunger knows no boundaries, and kindness has no limits. Together, we can make a difference by feeding those in need. A simple meal can bring hope, warmth, and strength to someone struggling. Let’s share our blessings and ensure no one goes to bed hungry.”

The initiative has received widespread praise on social media, with many commending the Muslim athlete for his unwavering support of humanitarian causes. Pogba, who is known for his consistent advocacy for the Palestinian cause, has previously made headlines for his stance on issues affecting the Palestinian people.

In May 2021, during his time at Manchester United, Pogba expressed solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied Jerusalem, sharing a post on Instagram that read: “The world needs peace and love, today is Eid… Pray for Palestine.”

Also Read: Thousands Rally in NYC for Release of Columbia University Student Mahmoud Khalil

Pogba’s continued efforts to use his platform to bring attention to important global issues reflect his commitment to creating positive change. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Al-Sharaa Pledges Investigation into Alleged Mass Killing in Syrian Coastal City

Tagcharity football star Gaza humanitarian Hunger Relief Palestine Paul Pogba Ramadan Social Impact solidarity Support Palestinians

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Palestine Rejects Israeli Request to Roof Ibrahimi Mosque Courtyard

  • 2 hours ago
Paul Pogba (photo: Screenshot from Berita pagi)
Europe

Paul Pogba Provides Free Meals for Palestinians in Gaza During Ramadan

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Female Prisoners in Israel’s Prison Report Harsh Conditions During Ramadan

  • 6 hours ago
Palestinian Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Six Palestinian Citizens Martyred in Israeli Attacks in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

  • 17 hours ago
60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 14:37 WIB
Families of Israeli Hostages Call for Immediate Swap Deal after Hamas Releases Video (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Captives’ Families Urge Netanyahu to Reach Deal with Hamas

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 11:59 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS, MUKISI, and Bank Muamalat Strengthen Sharia Finance in the Health Sector

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:35 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Syria’s new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: X)
International

Al-Sharaa Pledges Investigation into Alleged Mass Killing in Syrian Coastal City

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 15:04 WIB
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Palestine

AWG’s Safari Ramadhan with Palestinian Scholars Held in Various Regions in Indonesia

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 09:01 WIB
America

US Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:58 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us