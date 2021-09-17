Gaza Prepares for Reconstruction of Houses Destroyed by Israel’s Aggression

Gaza, MINA – Chairman of the Government Follow-Up Committee in Gaza, Issam Al-Dalis, represented by the Ministry of Works, appealed to Palestinians to prepare for the reconstruction of houses destroyed by Israel’s 11-day aggression in May.

Al-Dalis said finally the iron for the reconstruction of the building could come in despite the restrictions on the Israeli occupation.

This brought the price of iron down significantly to allow residents to rebuild those destroyed by the Israeli attack, MINA Contributors in Gaza, Palestine reported.

After the 11-day aggression, the Israeli occupation increased the blockade and restrictions on Gaza. They prevented materials needed for the reconstruction of buildings from entering the city.

Meanwhile, a local media reported, an Egyptian delegation consisting of two figures arrived in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night through the Rafah crossing.

The media said the arrival of the two figures to the Gaza Strip was aimed at discussing the reconstruction documents for houses destroyed in Gaza due to Israeli military aggression.

As quoted from Kompas.com, Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling in May destroyed nearly 17,000 homes and business buildings, 53 schools, six hospitals, four mosques and 50 percent of Gaza’s water supply infrastructure.

Not only that but also the attacks also left 800,000 people without regular access to clean water.

The official at Gaza’s Ministry of Works and Housing, Naji Sarhan, estimated that the financial loss from the Israeli offensive was $159 million.

Apart from financial losses, the loss of life is the most heartbreaking. Israeli attacks killed at least 248 Palestinians, including 66 children. (T-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)