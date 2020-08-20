Gaza-Israel Continue to Launch Attack Each Other

Tel Aviv, MINA – Mutual attacks between the resistance in the Gaza Strip and Israel continued on Wednesday night.

Israeli fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip late Wednesday after Palestinians fired rockets at southern Israel, the Occupation Military said, quoting Nahar Net.

The latest in attacks came when Israel told Hamas that it was risking a “war” by failing in a fire balloon launched by the border.

Egyptian security officials move back and forth between the two sides in a bid to resolve the turmoil that has lasted more than a week.

“Earlier this evening a rocket was fired and during the day explosives and incendiary balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel territory,” said the military, which was released shortly before midnight local time.

As usual, small attacks such as incendiary balloons away from the threat of life, fighter jets and other aircraft that shoot down Hamas-owned sites.

Israel military statements claim that they attacked the Hamas military compound.

However, there were no reports from Gaza of any casualties.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin issued a Hamas warning during a firefighter’s visit to the border area, saying firefighters had been called for 40 fires caused by a Palestinian system balloon on Tuesday. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)