Gaza Faces Severe Water Crisis as Israel Tightens Blockade

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Municipality has issued an urgent warning about an impending water crisis that threatens extreme thirst and a worsening humanitarian disaster, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The crisis stems from Israel’s continued blockade, restrictions on fuel imports, and threats to cut off the main water pipeline supplying Gaza.

According to the municipality, the Mekorot pipeline, which provides nearly 70% of Gaza’s water, is under threat. Any disruption to this supply could have devastating consequences, endangering lives, worsening public health, and increasing the spread of disease.

Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, controls Gaza’s water supply, effectively using it as a tool of pressure against the besieged population.

Also Read: Palestinian Killed in Israeli Drone Strike, Death Toll Rises to 48,572

After the initial phase of the ceasefire ended in early March, Israel reimposed its blockade, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid.

This strategy, which includes cutting off electricity and restricting water access, is widely seen as a means to pressure the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas into submission.

The Gaza Municipality has called for urgent international intervention to pressure Israel to comply with international law and restore access to water and fuel to prevent further catastrophe. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy