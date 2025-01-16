Gaza Ceasefire, AWG Presidium Chairman: Zionists Kneel at the Negotiation Table

Jakarta, MINA – In response to the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel announced on Wednesday night in Doha, Qatar, the chairman of the Indonesian Aqsa Working Group (AWG) said, “The Zionists have knelt at the negotiation table.”

“Alhamdulillahi rabbil alamin. After more than 15 months of the Thufan Al Aqsa resistance, with the permission and assistance of Allah Ta’ala, the Palestinian people have won. The Zionists were unable to defeat the fighters. Today, January 15, 2025, the Zionists have knelt at the negotiation table,” said M Anshorullah, the Chairman of the AWG Presidium, in his official statement received by minanews.net on Thursday morning.

According to him, Israel’s defeat is proof that the Zionist war machinery and technology will never be able to defeat the firm faith of the Palestinian people.

“This is also proof that a struggle united by the spirit of unity is the key to victory. The factions of fighters moved together against the Zionists,” said Anshorullah.

Furthermore, the AWG calls for the spirit of unity in Thufan Al Aqsa to be concretely realized in the national unity of the Palestinian people, as the struggle for independence and the liberation of Al Aqsa Mosque is still long.

The AWG also urges the international community to assist in rebuilding and restoring the Gaza Strip while implementing the United Nations General Assembly resolution of September 18, 2024, which states that the Zionist occupation of the West Bank and Jerusalem is a violation of international law and must end by September 2025 at the latest.

Additionally, the resolution calls for UN member states to impose arms and economic embargoes on the Zionist entity, Israel.

“Moreover, of course, Netanyahu’s regime must immediately be brought to the International Criminal Court as genocidal criminals,” added the AWG statement. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)