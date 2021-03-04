Gantz said He Might Investigated Regarding War Crimes in Palestine

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said hundreds of Israelis, including himself, may be investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Therefore, Gantz, a senior general who once led the Israeli military, added that Israel is working to protect its citizens who will be in the ICC’s sight.

Gantz is also the leader of the Blue and White Party, a coalition of Netanyahu’s Likud Party, but the two are in a tight battle to win the upcoming election so he can become Prime Minister.

As quoted by Anadolu Agency, the ICC on Wednesday decided to open a formal investigation into war crimes that occurred in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Fatou Bensouda, Chief Prosecutor of the ICC said in a statement the investigation would be carried out independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or assistance.

The investigation began nearly a month after the ICC decided it had jurisdiction over crimes committed in the Palestinian territories, including those occupied by Israel since 1967.

The ICC investigation could pave the way for legal proceedings against Tel Aviv for war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

“My office welcomes the opportunity to engage with the Palestinian Authority and the Government of Israel to determine how justice can best be served within the framework of complementary domestic and international action,” Bensouda said in a statement.

“In this way, we can hope to achieve accountability and justice for the interests of the victims of the crimes of the Rome Statute of Palestine and Israel,” he added.

Palestine is a party to the founding agreement of the ICC Rome Statute since 2015, and has long undertaken diplomatic efforts to investigate alleged war crimes by Israel in the occupied territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)