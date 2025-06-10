SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Three Palestinian Paramedics Killed by Israeli Tank Shell in Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – Three Palestinian paramedics were killed by an Israeli tank shell while attempting to evacuate injured civilians in Gaza City, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the ministry, the paramedics were targeted while responding to casualties from an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City on Monday night.

The statement further reported that a second ambulance team, sent to retrieve the bodies of the slain paramedics, also came under fire from Israeli drones and military vehicles.

The ministry condemned the attacks and called for an international investigation into Israel’s repeated strikes on medical personnel. It also urged the global community to ensure protection for first responders operating under dangerous conditions in Gaza.

Also Read: Israel Faces Coalition Crisis as Shas Party Backs Knesset Dissolution

The Palestinian group Hamas labeled the incident a “complex war crime” and said it added to what it described as the “black record” of the Israeli occupation.

Gaza’s health authorities report that over 1,580 medical workers, including doctors and paramedics, have been killed in Israeli operations since the beginning of the offensive in October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Spreads Fake Video of Hamas Tunnel at Gaza Hospital

