G-20 Supports Private Alliances for Women’s Empowerment

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s G-20 presidency supports the Private Sector Alliance for Empowerment and Development of Women’s Economic Representation (EMPOWER).

Saudi Arabia, currently the Chair of the G-20, gave an opening address at a teleconference meeting at the G20 Presidency Agenda center in Riyadh on Friday. Thus quoted from Saudi Gazette on Sunday, April 11.

G-20 is a group of 20 developed countries, Indonesia is one of its members.

EMPOWER was launched at the G-20 Summit in Osaka in 2019 to advocate for the advancement of women in the private sector.

Alliance members met for the first time, by teleconference, discussing proposals for three additional meetings held in 2020.

This year EMPOWER will develop an action plan to identify key focus areas and activate its membership.

It also addresses global research and an inventory of relevant data and policy advice.

Overcoming the ongoing social and economic inequalities between men and women is one of the main elements of the G20’s goal of empowering people with the theme “Realizing 21st Century Opportunities for All.”

The Saudi Presidency is strongly committed to maintaining the momentum of the previous G-20 presidency to make real progress in empowering women and girls.

The Saudi G-20 presidency continues its work to hold virtual meetings following the mandates of G-20 leaders regarding the indirect impact of COVID-19.

Working closely with G-20 members, EMPOWER will send a report to the G-20 Summit in November. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)