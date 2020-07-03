Friday Sermon: Hajj and Muslims Unity

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency, Preacher of Al-Fatah Bogor Islamic Boarding School

إن الحمد لله نحمده ونستعينه ونستغفره ونتوب إليه, ونعوذ بالله من شرور أنفسنا وسيئات أعمالنا, من يهده الله فلا مضل له ومن يضلل فلا هادي له, وأشهد أن لا إله إلا الله وحده لا شريك له, وأشهد أن محمدا عبده ورسوله.

اللهم صل على محمد وعلى آل محمد كما صليت على إبراهيم وعلى آل إبراهيم, إنك حميد مجيد. وَبَارِكْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا بَارَكْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلََِِْْْْْْْْْْْْْْْْْْْ

عِبَادَ اللهِ ، أُوْصِيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِيْ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ

يَاأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلا تَمُوتُنّ إِلا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمون

ياأيها الذين آمنوا اتقوا الله وقولوا قولا سديدا * يصلح لكم أعمالكم ويغفر لكم ذنوبكم ومن يطع الله ورسوله فقد فاز فوزا عظيما

Muslims Blessed by Allah

The fifth pillar of Islam is Hajj pilgrimage. It is familiar with social values, togetherness and unity of Muslims.

Rites full of meaning are performed as perfection of the pilgrimage, such as wearing ihram cloth, saying talbiyah, performing tawaf around the Ka’bah, Sa’i from Shafa to Marwah, wuquf at Arafat, and throwing pilgrimage, laden with the meaning of congregational life.

Dressed in the same white, seamless Ihram, worn by male worshipers, indicates that there really is no difference between the rich and the poor, officials and the people. All have the same degree before God, there is no difference in racism, except solely because of his piety.

As Allah mentioned in His word:

إِنَّ أَكْرَمَكُمْ عِندَ اللَّهِ أَتْقَاكُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلِيمٌ خَبِيرٌ

Meaning: “… Verily the most noble of you among Allah is the most pious among you. Indeed, Allah is All-Knowing, All-Knowing. ” (Q.S. Al-Hujurat [49]: 13).

Another procession, throwing jumrah, is a sign of the suppression of all forms of oppression, occupation, annexation, and oppression between people.

This can also give meaning that all forms of oppression and hostility towards Islam and Muslims, can not be defeated only with one or two people divided. But it can only be overcome by a way of living in congregation, united in leadership that follows in the footsteps of prophecy, or the so-called Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam with the life of” Jamaa’atul Muslimiina wa imaamahum “(unification of Muslims under the leadership of an Imaam).

Happy Ladies and Gentlemen

This unity of the ummah (wihdatul ummah) is the greatest wisdom in the entire series of Hajj pilgrimages, where worshipers from all over the world dissolve in a single all-white attire. The hujjaj also thawaf circumambulated the Kaaba one, worshiped the one God, followed the rituals of the one Prophet, recited talbiyah and dhikr in one language.

Through this great Muslim pilgrimage event for Muslims around the world, Allah reminds that in fact Muslims throughout the world are one people.

As the Word of Allah:

إِنَّ هَٰذِهِ أُمَّتُكُمْ أُمَّةً وَاحِدَةً وَأَنَا رَبُّكُمْ فَاعْبُدُونِ

It means: “Truly (monotheism) is the religion of you all; one religion and I am your Lord, so worship Me “. (Surah Al-Anbiya [21]: 92)

Indeed, the obligation of Muslims to live in congregation is the shari’ah of Allah. Therefore, practicing it is the same as establishing the shari’ah of Allah on the surface of the earth.

In accordance with the word of Allah in His verse:

وَاعْتَصِمُوا بِحَبْلِ اللَّهِ جَمِيعًا وَلَا تَفَرَّقُوا

It means: “And hold all of you to the ropes of [religion] of Allah while in congregation and do not divorce you …” (QS Ali Imran [3]: 103).

Audiences Rahimakumullah

Thus, the momentum of the pilgrimage, although at this time is very limited only to Saudi domestic residents. But still loaded with the values ​​of life in congregation.

May the Hajj pilgrimage at the present time remain solemn ‘and worth the unity and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

As well as being the main momentum to distance themselves from dissension, division, and bloodshed among Muslims. Aamiin Yaa Robbal ‘Aalamiin. (AT/RE1)

أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُ اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ وَلِسَائِرِ الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ. فَاسْتَغْفِرُوْهُ ، إِنَّهُ هُوَ الْغَفُوْرُ الرَّحِيْمُ

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)