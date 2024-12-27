Fourth Baby Dies of Cold in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Another baby in Gaza died of cold today, marking the fourth infant death related to freezing temperatures in just 72 hours, amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive against the enclave, Middle East Monitor reported.

The baby died due to the harsh weather conditions in Gaza, where destroyed homes and infrastructure leave residents exposed to the elements, local health authorities confirmed.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 2023 has left thousands of families without shelter, food, or adequate medical care, contributing to the worsening health crisis. More than 45,436 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 108,038 injured since October 2023, officials said.

This comes after a three-week-old baby girl died in a tent camp in Al-Mawasi in the southern city of Khan Yunis on Wednesday, Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza Health Ministry, said on his X account.

Sela Mahmoud Al-Fasih “froze to death due to the extreme cold,” he explained.

In addition, Dr. Ahmed Al-Farra of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis reported two additional deaths on Tuesday.

“A three-day-old baby and another baby, less than a month old, died after their body temperatures dropped drastically,” he said.

The suffering is particularly extreme in Khan Yunis, where many Palestinians displaced by more than 14 months of indiscriminate attacks have sought shelter in makeshift camps.

“The tents do not protect against the cold, and it gets very cold at night, with no way to stay warm,” Al-Farra explained. Newborns are at greater risk because malnutrition among mothers reduces the quality of breast milk they can provide.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen as Israel’s ongoing offensive, which has displaced more than 90 percent of the population, many repeatedly. Despite calls from the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and warnings from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the prevention of genocide, the attacks continue. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)