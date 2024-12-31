Six Babies Die of Cold in Gaza amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

Gaza, MINA – Seven displaced civilians, including six children, died of cold in Gaza due to the harsh winter after being forced to live in unsanitary conditions in tents amid ongoing Israeli attacks, Anadolu Agency .

“Six children and a nurse lost their lives due to cold wave in recent days,” Ismail Thawabteh, who heads the Gaza government’s media office, said on Monday.

He warned that the death toll could rise due to the current tragic conditions in the enclave amid relentless Israeli attacks.

“The lives of displaced Palestinians are in real danger amid heavy rains and a cold wave as their tents are outdated and do not protect them,” Thawabteh said.

The Gaza Strip has been hit by a cold wave and heavy rains since Sunday, bringing more misery to the territory’s 2.3 million residents.

Many displaced civilians are living in makeshift tents amid worsening living conditions due to falling temperatures. Families lack basic necessities such as clothing, bedding and blankets, leaving many babies vulnerable to the cold.

The UN says that nine out of every 10 people in Gaza have been displaced due to the ongoing Israeli attacks.

Thawabteh held the US, Israel and their backers responsible for the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory.

He called on the international community and aid groups to immediately intervene to pressure Israel “to stop its genocidal war on Gaza and save civilian lives.” (T/RE1/P2)

