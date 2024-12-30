Another Palestinian Baby Martyred Due to Cold in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A 20-day-old baby died on Sunday due to severe cold and lack of heating in refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The baby, Jumaa al-Batran, “died of severe cold” in the city of Deir al-Balah, the ministry said in a statement.

“His twin brother is still in critical care in the neonatal intensive care unit at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza,” it added.

The new deaths bring the number of babies who have died of cold in Gaza to five in the past week, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli army has continued its brutal assault on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 45,500 people, mostly women and children, since October 7 last year despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Tel Aviv has imposed a suffocating blockade on Gaza, pushing the territory’s 2.3 million residents to the brink of famine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)