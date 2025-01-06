Eight Babies Die from Cold amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the number of Palestinian infant deaths due to severe cold weather and lack of shelter has now reached eight, as the ongoing Israeli siege continues to worsen the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Monday that another baby has tragically died from the extreme cold, bringing the total number of children who have lost their lives due to freezing temperatures to eight. This comes as the suffocating Israeli siege and ongoing military aggression against the Gaza Strip has now continued for more than 15 months, leaving millions of Palestinians in unbearable conditions.

The latest victim, identified as 35-day-old Yusuf Ahmad Anwar Kloub, died due to the harsh weather conditions in Gaza. His death underscores the dire situation faced by infants and vulnerable populations as winter approaches, with no sign of ending soon.

In an interview with local media, Gaza Municipality spokesman Hosni Mahna highlighted the increasing suffering of displaced families in the city as the cold wave and heavy rains intensify.

The blockade, which has worsened since October 27, 2023, has exacerbated these conditions. Restrictions on the entry of essential goods, including fuel and cooking gas, have forced residents to rely on burning wood and debris from destroyed homes, further endangering their lives.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has sounded the alarm over the increasing number of child deaths in Gaza due to the cold weather and lack of shelter. A recent UNRWA report revealed that at least 7 newborns have died, and another 7,700 newborns are not receiving life-saving critical care.

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) has condemned Israel’s continued attacks on health infrastructure, especially the repeated attacks on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, which has been hit at least 50 times since the start of Israel’s ground invasion in October 2024. The hospital is barely functioning, adding to the burden on the existing health care system.

Amid this crisis, Gaza’s refugee population — estimated at nearly 2 million people — lives in tents made of flimsy materials such as nylon and cloth, which provide little protection from the elements. Many of these refugee families have been forced to flee their homes in northern Gaza, which were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes, and seek shelter in the southern Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)