UNRWA Says Seven Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather

Gaza, MINA – At least seven babies have died in Gaza due to cold weather and inadequate shelter, the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday.

“Cold weather and lack of shelter are causing newborn deaths in Gaza. As many as 7,700 newborns are not receiving life-saving care. To date, at least seven babies have reportedly died,” UNRWA wrote in X as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Saying that the World Health Organization (WHO) condemned last weekend’s attack by the Israeli army that crippled the Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last functioning primary health facility in northern Gaza, UNRWA noted that 50 attacks on or near the hospital have been verified since October 2024.

It added that WHO continues to call for the release of the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.

The Israeli army has continued its genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)